Women's Rugby World Cup: Send your good luck message for the Red Roses

Last updated at 11:02
Claudia MacDonaldGetty Images

On Saturday England will play against Canada in the rugby union World Cup semi-final in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Red Roses beat Australia 41-5 in the quarter final, playing in very rainy conditions last weekend.

England, who unlike some teams in the tournament are a fully professional side and paid to play, have never failed to reach a World Cup semi-final. They last won the tournament beating this year's semi-final opponents, Canada in 2014.

Canada were confirmed as England's last-four opponents when they beat USA 32-11.

More recently England beat Canada 51-12 a year ago in November 2021 and if they are successful again, will face either hosts New Zealand or France in the final on 12 November.

England who are undefeated in 29 tests in a row were last beaten by New Zealand in 2019.

The hosts will face France in the second semi-final also on Saturday having knocked out Wales 55-3 in their quarter-final last weekend.

England players excited ahead of World Cup semi-final

England's semi-final with Canada is at 3.30am UK time.

Let us know if your staying up to watch or recording the game and send in your good luck messages to the Red Roses in the comments below.

