Junior Eurovision: 13-year-old Freya to represent UK

The UK's Junior Eurovision entry says she feels "so lucky" to be given a "once in a lifetime opportunity".

Freya Skye, 13, has been picked to represent the United Kingdom at the Junior Eurovision Song contest which will be held in Yerevan, Armenia, in December.

The teenage singer, who has previously appeared on BBC Introducing - a radio show for unsigned musicians - was picked from auditions that included several other talented children.

"I'm going to go and give it my everything and I hope to do the UK proud," says Freya.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest is being broadcast on the BBC for the first time in the competition's history. The contest is for youngsters aged between 9 and 14.

Freya was revealed as the UK entry on the BBC Breakfast on Thursday 3 November.

Freya will be singing a song called Lose My Head which was written by musicians Jack Hawitt, Amber Van Day and DJ Deepend - who have all worked with world famous artists and have more than half a billion online streams between them.

The song is described as being 'energetic' and is about friendships, moving on and leaving the past behind.

Freya, who in her spare time enjoys cuddling her dog Ruby and supporting her favourite football team, Tottenham Hotspur, was told she had been picked as the UK entry during what she thought was another audition.

PA UK Eurovision entry 2017 Lucie Jones revealed the news to Freya

Instead she was surprised by West End performer, Lucie Jones, who broke the news that she had already been selected to go Armenia. Freya is a big fan of Lucie, who represented the UK at Eurovision in 2017.

Freya says: "I couldn't believe it when I found out. I was not expecting it at all, it still doesn't feel real that I'm going to be representing the UK."

Following the announcement Director of BBC Children's and Education, Patricia Hidalgo, said Freya will be "a great ambassador for the UK".

"Freya is an amazing talent and she immediately stood out. Her voice is incredible."

Suzy Lamb, from Entertainment & Music at BBC Studios, says: "From the moment she walked into her first audition it was evident she had a genuine star quality and lights up the room. Her talent coupled with our incredible pop song 'Lose My Head' means we are very excited about the contest in December in Armenia."

EBU Maléna was named the winner of the last contest in 2021

Following last year's winning performance by Maléna in 2021 with Qami Qami, the contest will be held in Yerevan, Armenia on Sunday 11 December.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast on BBC One, CBBC and BBC iPlayer all at the same time.

It's similar to the adult competition, with the winner decided by a panel of judges as well as votes cast online from people all over the world.

Next year, the UK will be hosting Eurovision Song Contest for the first time since 1998 with Liverpool chosen as the host city.

As runners up in the 2022 competition, the UK will be hosting on behalf of winning country Ukraine, which is unable to host because of the ongoing war with Russia.

