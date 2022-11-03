Rare white rhinoceros birth is 'a happy turn of events'

Knowsley Safari Southern white rhinos are classified as near threatened with just 18,000 existing in the wild.

A rare white rhino calf has been born at a safari park in the UK.

Keepers at Knowsley Safari Park welcomed the new arrival, describing it as a "very exciting step" in the conservation of the species.

The female baby calf will join her mum, Meru and the other white rhinos at the park.

Her birth is a great success for the European breeding programme - weighing 63kg and still unnamed, she is the first calf born at the park since 2018.

'A happy turn of events'

With just 18,000 Southern white rhinos left in the wild, the species are classified as near threatened so conservation efforts are crucial to save these animals from extinction.

A European-wide breeding programme is in operation between lots of zoos and aquariums and Knowsley Safari Park is one of the places that takes part in it.

Despite this, the birth still took keepers there a bit by surprise!

We didn't see any signs of pregnancy until just a few weeks before calving, when she was in its latter stages. Chris Smart , Knowsley Safari Park

"Her arrival was unexpected until very recently. Despite previously confirming the pregnancy, Meru's due date passed so we assumed she was no longer pregnant," said the park's Chris Smart.

"Keepers spotted the signs of the impending birth last weekend and prepared the rhino house with a deep layer of straw to help the calf to stand - which typically happens just an hour later.

"It was such a happy turn of events."

FAST FACTS ON RHINOS Rhinoceros are an endangered species.

There are 5 species of rhino - White, Black, Indian, Javan and Sumatran.

There are fewer than 30,000 living in the wild today - just over 100 years ago, there were more than 500,000.

Conservation is key when it comes to the ongoing health of many species. Southern white rhinos were thought to be extinct in the 1890s but zoos, as well as protected reserves and sanctuaries in the wild, have kept them going.

Unfortunately rhinos and elephants have been targeted for many decades for their ivory tusks by poachers which has had a really bad impact on many species.

Northern white rhinos, a sub-species of the white rhino, are known to have just two adults left - both female - which makes it almost impossible to save them from extinction.

Experts are trying though!

However the birth of this Southern white rhino goes someway to help keep this species going and hopefully she'll be one of many more to come in the future!