World Gymnastics Championships: GB men fight back to win bronze

Naomi Baker Joe Fraser of Team GB celebrates after completing his routine on the horizontal bar during the Men's Team final at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships

Great Britain's men's team have booked their place at the next Olympics with a bronze medal at the World Gymnastics Championships.

It was a superb fight back for the artistic team who were seventh with just two apparatus left.

But in the final round - the high bars - the team dug deep and clawed their way back into a medal position.

The result means they'll join the GB women, who qualified yesterday, in Paris in 2024.

How did they pull off their amazing comeback?

All looked lost for the men who were struggling from the start.

After just three rotations they were bottom of the standings, a series of errors which was costing them crucial points to qualify for the next Olympics.

But Joe Fraser started to drag the men out of their poor position with strong points on the parallel bars, from there the comeback was on.

"I made it very hard for us. I made a lot of errors on pommel and I was doing my best not to let it get to me," said Fraser.

"I knew how hard everyone worked, and I almost thought I'd thrown it away."

Naomi Baker Joe Fraser, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Jake Jarman, James Hall and Courtney Tulloch qualified for the Paris Olympics

But the pressure didn't get to Fraser and in the final event he smashed it, scoring 14.000 with team mate Jake Jarman bagging the final points on the high bar to secure third spot, knocking Italy down into fourth.

"To be able to pull it together and come away with the bronze, I could cry," Fraser told BBC Sport. "We all made sure that we pulled it together on the apparatus when we needed to."

GB finished behind China, who took gold and Japan who finished in silver position.

Well done to both GB teams... See you in Paris 2024!