Avatar 2: The trailer for The Way of Water has been released!

Disney/PA

The film's been a whopping 13 years in the making, but the full trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has now been released.

It's been over a decade since the first Avatar graced our screens and fans have been eagerly awaiting a second film.

You'll need to prepare yourselves for a numb bum though, because The Way of the Water is over three hours long - more than 30 minutes longer than the first one!

But it looks like we're set for another exciting Pandora adventure - let's take a look at what we know so far.

The Avatar franchise

Disney/PA Jake Sully and Neteyam

Seeing as Avatar was released nearly 15 years ago, let's take a quick look at the first film!

The original movie was set in the future where humans had travelled to a new moon in space, Pandora, to mine a valuable mineral.

But human expansion threatened the lives of a local alien tribe called Na'vi, who were very tall and blue skinned.

People from Earth are able to interact with the Na'vi through "Avatar" bodies which look like the Na'vi and are linked to the human through their minds.

The film follows a man called Jake Sully, who becomes an Avatar and falls in love with a Na-vi woman and eventually fights for her world with her.

What do we see in the trailer?

Disney/PA The second film will follow Jake and his family as they fight for their lives

The second Avatar film is set over 10 years after the first film, and still follows Jake - but this time, he has a family too.

The Way of Water will tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

The film trailer opens with images of Avatars jumping into clear blue waters and swimming surrounded by beautiful wildlife.

We see Jake teach his daughter how to use a bow and arrow, and she tells him: "Dad, you know I think I am crazy but I feel her. I hear her heartbeat. She is so close."

We see some more beautiful imagery of Pandora before the mood changes, and the Na'vi people are seeing going into battle.

It certainly looks like another epic adventure - with the first becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

There are four sequels planned

20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water is the first of four planned sequels to the original movie.

A sequel is a book, movie or play which continues the original story.

It will be out in cinemas on the 16th of December 2022 and the following three films are likely to be released in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

Have you watched the trailer? Let us know what you think in the comments!