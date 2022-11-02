A mum makes dolls to help her daughter feel represented

PA Media Akila Dolls were created by Olivia Thompson because her daughter was upset there weren't any dolls that looked like her

Imagine looking for a new toy and not seeing one on the shelves that looks like you.

That's the reality for a lot of children and one mum decided to tackle this by creating a doll for her daughter to help her feel more represented.

Akila Dolls make diverse and disability-focused toys, inspired by Amira who is mixed-race and has ADHD and autism.

More diverse dolls have been released over recent years, but some children still find it difficult to find one that looks like them or their friends.

PA Media The dolls represent diverse communities and people with disabilities

Amira's mum, Olivia, set out to create dolls which were educational as well as fun to play with!

The first doll Olivia made was based on the first black female pilot, Bessie Coleman - and each toy will be named after a figure in history.

Although Black History Month may be over, Amira's mum wants more open discussions about race all year round.

She said: "We need to educate ourselves and be open and ask questions, and the black community should celebrate what we have done for this country and be proud of that."

Bright Ears UK Another mum, Clare, has made a variety of dolls including ones with cleft palates and feeding tubes which were inspired by her daughter Matilda

There are other companies trying to combat a lack of diversity in toys too.

Another mum, Clare, makes dolls with disabilities which were also inspired by her daughter, Matilda.

They include dolls with hearing aids, feeding tubes and cleft palates.

Do you think toys are diverse enough? Let us know in the comments below!