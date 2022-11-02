Grimsby's streets to be cleaned by special machines

Getty Images

It's hard to walk down the street without seeing pesky chewing gum stuck to the pavement, but a team in the town of Grimsby in Lincolnshire, is hoping to vaporise the gum away!

Removing that sticky stuff off the ground is usually very difficult, takes a lot of time and needs special chemicals and equipment.

But a new eco-friendly process of vaporising the chewing gum has been developed and has already been successful in nearby town Cleethorpes.

The clean-up is part of a national crackdown against littering and it's hoped the streets will be sparkling clean in time for Christmas!

What is vaporising? Vaporising is when something is converted into vapour. Vapour is when drops of liquid float in the air, like when you breathe out on a cold day!

North East Lincolnshire Council This is what the vaporisers look like - the people using them strap the container with the beet solution on their backs and then spray the gum stains!

The stains left by the gum are blasted by a warm eco-friendly mixture made from sugar beet - a type of plant which contains lots of sugar in its roots.

Usually, cleaning teams use a jet washer, which squirts water really powerfully, but this can be disruptive because the pavements have to be cordoned off so no one walks through while it's happening.

Each year, cleaning chewing gum costs councils in the UK around £7 million.

Grimsby's clean up is part of the Chewing Gum Task Force which is run by Keep Britain Tidy, who say around 87% of England's streets are covered in gum stains!

Getty Images Campaigners want people to stop dropping gum on the ground in the first place so it doesn't need to be cleaned

The environmental charity want people to stop dropping gum onto the pavements in the first place.

The local council were given £20,000 to cover the cost of the clean-up, which is part of a larger pot of money from companies that make chewing gum.

The councillor in charge of the Environment and Transport at North East Lancashire Council said they want to give the town a new lease of life.

Getty Images

Councillor Stewart Swinburn, said:

"We have ambitious plans and with all the investment coming in, there's a growing sense of pride in the town and a desire to make positive change for the future.

"People want a town centre that's a lively, attractive and clean place to visit."

Some people think gum should be banned altogether because of the mess it makes.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!