Cheeky jackdaw called 'Derek' divides opinion in village

Last updated at 13:07
Jackdaws like this one are small, black crows with a silvery sheen to the back of their heads. They nest in chimneys, rooftops and holes in trees

Love him or hate him, there's a bird in a Yorkshire community that's the talk of the town.

A jackdaw going by the name of 'Derek' has been creating a bit of a stir with some local residents saying they are scared to leave their homes.

He has been a regular sight in the village of Rossington for a couple of years, according to a community Facebook page, but people have mixed views about him.

Some love him but others think he is becoming a bit of a nuisance.

Jackdaws are very intelligent birds

One angry parent said: "Kids can't even go into their own garden without being petrified because of that bird Derek dive bombing them and trying to attack them.

"The thing is a menace, attacking kids in the school playground, on the street, in their own garden..."

But other people have defended the bird saying he is friendly and just wants to play.

One resident said: "Nothing wrong with the bird he's harmless leave him alone."

Do you know Derek the jackdaw? Or do you have local wildlife where you live? Let us know!

