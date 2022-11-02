Dog ban plan: Three year ban and fines for walkies could be introduced

Richard Baker

Dog owners in Liverpool are being warned about a new dog ban.

Liverpool council is considering introducing a 3-year-long ban to parts of the city and surrounding public spaces because of high levels of dog poo.

Areas due to become off-limits to doggies include 70 playgrounds and playing fields across the city.

Further measures include keeping dogs on leads in ten specific areas, with on-the-spot fines for rule breakers.

Owners are not picking up poo

Education Images Coming into contact with dog poo can cause Toxocariasis - a condition caused by bacteria that travels to the human eye. That's why you should always bag it and bin it

A month-long consultation over the summer involving local people has concluded that the situation needs urgently sorting and recommended the idea of a dog ban to the council.

Councillors and the local authorities are still deciding what to do, however a ban looks increasingly likely.

The Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) includes rules which councils can enforce; like fines for dog fouling, keeping dogs on leads in certain places or excluding dogs in specific areas completely.

Fines can be given to anyone breaking these rules.

Almost three quarters of the people who responded to the consultation supported these ideas "with many asking for an increase in enforcement and enforcement officers," the committee reports says. Only a small minority of people who responded opposed the plans.

Liverpool City Council told Newsround: "We know that our green spaces are vitally important to so many people in our city and we hope that if they are agreed next week these proposals will make a positive difference to everyone who enjoys our parks."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Is there loads of dog poo in your park?

They hope, if the ban does go ahead, this will encourage owners to pick up their pet's poo.

The plan would be effective for three years with police and council officers given the authority to issue fixed-penalty notices, or fines.

The ban will not include assistance dogs and the council plans to put up clear signs to tell people where bans are being enforced when they have come to a final decision on the proposals on Tuesday.

Check out the council that's taking samples of dog poo that's not been cleared up and tracing it back to the dogs that caused them.!

Dogs are already not allowed in lots of play areas and sports pitches but these rules don't usually mean there would be a fine.

So the best thing anyone can do is pick up their dogs poo.

What do you think of the council plans in Liverpool? Does your local area have a poo problem? Let us know in the comments below!