Why an election in Brazil could help protect the Amazon

Environmental campaigners are hopeful of more protection for the Amazon rainforest after a change of government in Brazil.

Luiz Inácio da Silva - known as Lula - has been declared the winner of the Presidential elections there and is the country's new leader.

He defeated Jair Bolsonaro, who's been President since 2019.

This was an important election, not only for the Brazilian nation, but also for the rest of the world because the result is likely to have a big impact on the future of the Amazon rainforest and the global fight against climate change.