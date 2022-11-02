Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Send us your questions

disney We'll be chatting to Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira!

Marvel fans, it's time to get excited! The wait is almost over for the new Black Panther movie Wakanda Forever!

We will be speaking to some of the actors ahead of the movie's release, and we want to ask them YOUR questions!

We'll be chatting to Danai Gurira who plays General Okoye and Lupita Nyong'o who plays Nakia.

The new movie picks up after the events of the previous film, and focuses on exploring the world of Wakanda.

You can send in your questions for them in the comments below!

What do we know about the new movie?

disney

Last year, Marvel revealed that the superhero Black Panther would not be replaced by another actor, after Chadwick Boseman, who played the hero T'Challa in the first movie, died from cancer in 2020.

Disney Will Namoor cause chaos in the nation of Wakanda?

In the Wakanda Forever trailer, a new character called Namor (also known as the Sub-Mariner) who rules the watery kingdom of Atlantis, was revealed, hinting that he could be the movie's new villain.

In the final scene in the trailer, a mystery person is seen wearing the Black Panther suit. Lots of people have also been guessing who it might be, with some thinking that it could be T'Challa's sister Shuri or his partner Nakia.

Getty Images Rihanna is back with a new track!

The trailer also teased a future character called Riri Williams, who is the hero Ironheart. In the comics Riri is super smart and rebuilds one of Tony Stark/Ironman's old suits to help her fight crime.

Last week it was revealed that pop superstar Rihanna had come back back with a new song, Lift Me Up, which will feature on the new Black Panther film, Wakanda Forever!

What do you want us to ask the stars of the film. Let us know in the comments and we will ask as many as we can.