New owl species discovered on Principe Island

Scientists have discovered a new species of owl on an island off the west coast of Africa.

The bird was found on Principe Island, which is part of the country of Sao Tome and Principe, which is why it has been named the Principe Scops-Owl.

Scientists confirmed the species in 2016, but evidence shows local people had talked about the owl in a letter dating back to 1928.

But the bird has only just been caught on camera after a long search by international researchers.

Teams from the Spanish National Museum of Natural Sciences and the Natural History and Science Museum of the University of Porto worked together to find the owl and it was its distinctive calling sounds that helped.

"The Prince's Owl's call is a short "tuu" note repeated about once a second, which may resemble the call of insects", said Martim Melo, lead author of the study.

Melo added that the owl's call is usually sung as a duet and just after nightfall.

The entire island was searched thoroughly to try to find the Principe Scops-Owl, also known by its Latin name Otus bikegila.

Martim Melo was the lead author of the study

The team eventually discovered the species in a forest in the southern part of the island where humans don't live, in an area about 15 sq km.

Although there are 1,000 to 5,000 of the birds, researchers suggest they are classified as critically endangered, the highest threat level on the IUCN Red List.

Critically endangered means a species facing an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild.

The team will continue to monitor the species, using a mix of recording units and artificial intelligence to analyse the birds' calls.