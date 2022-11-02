World Gymnastics Championships: Great Britain women win silver

Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Great Britain's women made history at the World Gymnastics Championships with their best result ever, taking home a silver in the team final.

Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Jessica Gadirova, Jennifer Gadirova and Ondine Achampong made up the team, who finished second behind the USA and ahead of Canada who came third.

It is the best result at a World Champs by a British women's artistic team.

The silver medal also means they have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics too.

Great Britain's women win silver

Alice Kinsella competing on the Floor at the women's team final

Speaking after their win, Alice Kinsella said: "It's so surreal, we're absolutely speechless, I couldn't be more proud of this team".

The World Championships are in Liverpool, so the team had a home crowd supporting them.

"The atmosphere was electric. Thank you for everyone for coming, it definitely helped us," said Jessica Gadirova.

Ondine Achampong gave a brilliant performance on the vault and Alice Kinsella was excellent on the uneven bars but was penalised for a fall on the beam.

Kinsella, Achampong and Fenton were all part of the team who took home gold for England at the Commonwealth Games.

Olympic qualification

Ondine Achampong on the balance beam on day four at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool

The World Championships in Liverpool are the first opportunity for athletes across a range of apparatus to qualify for the next Olympic Games in 2024.

More than 100 judges scored the very best routines of 441 gymnasts across more than 2,000 individual routines and performances.

The top three highest ranked teams in the team final automatically qualify a full team of five gymnasts to the next Olympic Games.

The silver medal for the women's team means they now already qualify for the Paris Olympics, along with USA and Canada.

The men compete in the team final on Wednesday. The Gadirova twins, Jessica and Jennifer, have also got their places in the floor final.