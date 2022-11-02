Bonfire Night: Have fun and stay safe with these top tips

Reuters

You've turned your pumpkin into soup (if not, try this handy guide for what to do with your old pumpkins)!

And you've already planned where you're going to watch the feast of light and sound that is... Bonfire Night.

It's important you have a great time but flashing lights and loud bangs can be scary for your pets.

So before you do anything, check out our handy guide below for everything you need to know about having fun and staying safe this weekend.

Your furry - and not so furry friends - included!

Remember, Remember the 5th of November

Firework displays and roaring bonfires are great fun. Whether you're going to an organised display or something more low key at a friend's house, Bonfire Night is something special.

Organised public events are your best way of watching something super impressive, and there will be events all across the UK for you and your family to enjoy. They're safer, because they are being run by experts and better for the environment too.

Ultimately, fireworks can let off smoke and chemicals in the air, so one big display with lots of people watching is better than lots and lots of tiny displays.

But if you are having a display at home, only a responsible adult should handle fireworks.

Whether you're going to your first ever fireworks display or you've been to loads before, it can be a really exciting experience and to have a great time it's even more important you stay safe at the same time.

So if you're using sparklers or standing near a big bonfire, make sure you're following all the safety advice from the organisers and be supervised by an adult when you do.

Follow these golden rules:

1) Stand well back from fireworks and bonfires.

2) Never touch fireworks. Only an adult who knows what they're doing should light them.

3) Always try to attend an organised event. Accidents can happen, so it's always best to let the professionals do it.

4) Always wear gloves when using sparklers and hold them at arms length - when its finished put them in a bucket of sand or water.

5) HAVE FUN and enjoy yourself!

Protect your pets and local wildlife

Obviously fireworks create lots of loud noises and animal charities say this can be scary for pets and make them very anxious. So you need to look after them.

Cats can get scared from sudden noises and could run off, so it might be a good idea to bring your cat in early on the days leading up to Bonfire Night.

Dogs are especially sensitive to loud bangs too, so avoid walking your dog at night on the evenings when fireworks are probably being let off.

Instead build them a den, turn up the volume on the TV... you could even try playing some calming classical music!

"We know fireworks are a source of stress for animals each year, and that owners can really struggle with knowing what to do for the best," said RSPCA's Chief Inspector Clare Dew.

"I'd suggest keeping your home as quiet as possible, shutting the curtains, creating a safe haven with blankets and a favourite toy for your pet and having a chill out evening."

With outside pets like rabbits and guinea pigs, think smart and bring them indoors. You can try things like soundproofing their cages by putting a breathable blanket over the top.

And give them some extra bedding so they have somewhere to hide. Treat your animals as normally as you can, give them some space and don't over fuss.

Be hedgehog alert!

Although hedgehog populations are in trouble the UK there are still many of the prickly guys out there, rustling around in the undergrowth looking for a cosy place to settle in to hibernate over winter.

And we need to do all we can to protect them!

A bonfire jam-packed with branches and leaves would make an attractive little home for a hedgehog, so if you have made one ready make sure you do it as close to Bonfire night as possible - like the night before - and get a responsible adult to check it properly to ensure you don't have any hiding in the woodpile before it's lit!

And finally...

Fires create flames and sparklers make... sparks, so if you're eating snacks, hot dogs or burgers when your enjoying these exciting displays this weekend, make sure you dispose of your rubbish properly. Remember to pop it in a bin or take it home with you so you can keep the spaces clean for everyone to enjoy. You don't want to start a fire in the wrong place!

What are YOU doing for bonfire night this year? Let us know in the comments below.