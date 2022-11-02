World Jellyfish Day: What do you know about jellyfish?

Rost-9D Jellyfish live all over the world and come in all different shapes and sizes

World Jellyfish Day is on 3 November!

It's a special day to celebrate the mysterious creatures and think of ways to keep them safe all over the world.

At London Sea Life Aquarium there's a special display for the Barrel jellyfish - the largest jellyfish in the UK.

Scientists have found a way to raise the jellyfish in a laboratory, which is a world first!

The strange creatures are made up of mostly water and have no brains, blood or bones.

Some fun facts about jellyfish!

Marcos del Mazo These are Many Moons jellyfish - can you see how they got their name?

Hundreds of million years old

Did you know that jellyfish were around before dinosaurs?

They have been around for more than 500 million years - scientists discovered this in 2005 when they found a 505-million-year-old jellyfish fossil.

Jellyfish famously have no bones - so the fossil certainly shocked scientists at the time!

Jellyfish in space? In 1991, Nasa sent more than 2,000 jellyfish into space. They reproduced and by the end of the experiment there were almost 60,000 jellyfish!

Cultura RM Exclusive/Alexander Semenov This is the Lion's Mane jellyfish, which has huge string-like tentacles!

Charles Darwin, jellyfish superfan!

It's thanks to Charles Darwin that jellyfish started to be looked at by scientists because of his theory of natural selection.

Another scientist, who read Darwin's work, studied the evolution of jellyfish, and how they came to be the peculiar creatures that they are!

He found that millions of years ago, when organisms were developing in the ocean, jellyfish split from other sea creature groups.

Are jellyfish fish?

Jellyfish are invertebrates, which means they don't have a backbone.

Fishes are centred around their backbones - so technically jellyfish aren't really fish, despite having "fish" in their name.

PHILIPPE HUGUEN

Do all jellyfish sting you?

All jellyfishes have stings, but not all of them have stingers that can hurt you!

Some of them can be quite painful, and the NHS recommends you ask an adult for help as soon as possible if you get stung.

Some jellyfish have extremely long stingers - such as the lion's mane jellyfish - which has tentacles that can grow up to 120 feet long!

Scientists think they found the smallest jellyfish in the world, which is the Irukandji jellyfish.

Despite its size - it is one of the most venomous jellyfish in the world!

dpVUE.images In London you can go check out some Barrel jellyfish - which you can only normally find in the sea in early summer around the UK!

London Sea Life

A special display is being put on at Sea Life in London for World Jellyfish Day, where they have managed to breed the Barrel jellyfish.

The Barrel jellyfish looks a bit like a mushroom - and you can find it on UK beaches between May and June.

They can weigh up to 35 kilograms, and can grow up to the size of dustbin lids, which gives them their nickname of the dustbin-lid jellyfish!