Welsh football team could change name from Wales to Cymru

The Welsh national football teams are considering officially changing their name to Cymru in future tournaments.

Cymru is the name for Wales in the Welsh language.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says it is thinking about whether to make the change after the World Cup in Qatar later this year, but adds that no decisions have been made yet.

Cymru is already used by the FAW in communications with staff at the governing body's headquarters.

Gareth Bale is the current Welsh captain

The FAW's chief executive, Noel Mooney, said he had already spoken to Uefa about it, and was planning to speak to other people and groups with an interest in Welsh football to get their views.

He said: "We've asked what their direction of travel is. For example, is there a movement towards people using their indigenous language?

"What I do know is there's a renaissance of the Welsh language and a sense of great pride in what we do with the culture and the heritage."

Although he is Irish, rather than Welsh, Mr Mooney has said in his view the team should have its Welsh name: "The team should always be called Cymru, that's what we call it here".

That's what we call our national teams. If you look at our website, how we talk about ourselves, we are very much Cymru. Noel Mooney , Football Association of Wales (FAW) Chief Executive

Mr Mooney has confirmed that the team would definitely still be known as Wales in this year's World Cup, because "internationally we feel we have a bit more work to do yet".

But he added: "I think 2023 will be a year when we have a good discussion with all the different stakeholders - governments, our own boards, councils and decision-making bodies, staff, club and players."

Wales have been raising their profile in international tournaments by qualifying for the World Cup

Mr Mooney has said although it seems like the team is moving towards changing the name "there's no firm decisions on it", and that as "a very open democratic organisation" they wouldn't decide anything without getting a wide range of views first.

If Wales do make the change they wouldn't be the first team to change their name into the local language.

Turkey's international football team now compete as Türkiye, after the country's government called for it to be known globally by its Turkish name.

Mooney said: "You've seen countries like Azerbaijan, Turkey and others use their own language. They're quite strong on it and we spoke to the Turkish at the Euro 2024 draw about it.

"We've also had unofficial discussions with Uefa over coffees at different events. Asking how Turkey did this, how other countries did that."