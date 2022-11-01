I'm a Celebrity 2022: Who's going into the jungle this year?

ITV The 10 original campmates may be joined by more part-way through the series

If you're a fan of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! then we have some good news for you!

The ITV show will return on Sunday and be based in Australia after two years in Wales during the Covid pandemic.

Last year we saw Emmerdale actor Danny Miller crowned as the winner, so who could be it this time around?

There are certain to be some horribly hard new challenges too - so we'll bring up all the latest updates when we have them.

But first let's find out who will be setting foot in camp this year. Let us know in the comments who you are most excited to see.

Mike Tindall

You might recognise Mike as someone who was shown on TV during the Queen's funeral and also during her platinum jubilee celebrations.

He is married to Zara Philips, the Queen's granddaughter, and they have three children together - Mia, Lena, and Lucas.

Before joining the Royal Family he was already very famous as a sportsman, having led England to victory when they won the Rugby World Cup in 2003.

He is hoping his teamwork skills will pay off in camp, by helping everyone to get along and work together well.

Jill Scott

Another fellow sports star joining Mike in the jungle will be Lioness Jill Scott, who was part of the Euro 2022 winning team this summer.

She has an MBE and has now retired from playing football professionally, but that doesn't mean she any less of a footie fan!

She says the thing she'll miss most in camp is being able to watch the men's World Cup which begins later this month - but she's hoping they will still be in the competition by the time she gets out of the jungle.

She's also hoping to be able to show people her personality a bit more now she's off the pitch.

Sue Cleaver

If you're a Coronation Street viewer you are sure to recognise Sue. The actress has played Eileen Grimshaw for more than 20 years.

But in the jungle she is keen to show people she is very different to her character.

Sue is already a grandmother and is expecting another grandchild any day now - hopefully it won't come when she's in camp with limited access to the outside world!

Owen Warner

The English actor is best known for playing Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

He's already had a bit of a taste of what life in the jungle might be like, after he appeared on I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp in 2018.

In fact, he's already looking forward to getting stuck into some bushtucker trials, saying he has told his friends to vote for him as he feels he will have wasted the experience otherwise.

There's actually one trial that Owen looking forward to less than any other - not being able to get his hair cut while he's in the jungle.

Charlene White

While you're watching Newsround maybe your parents are watching the news on a different channel - and if so, they might just be seeing Charlene on their screens.

She's the presenter of ITV News programmes, and has also anchored the daytime TV show Loose Women since last year.

She is hoping people will see that although she has a serious job, she is a fun and outgoing person with another side to her to show off.

Her biggest fear is the idea of spiders crawling over her when she's asleep in camp - hopefully her campmates don't decide to prank her.

Scarlette Douglas

Scarlette began her career in musical theatre but is now a property guru and presenter.

She's worked on A Place In The Sun and also hosts Worst House On The Street, where sees her and her brother, ex-footballer Stuart, help people to transform their homes.

She is hoping to be crowned Queen of the Jungle to prove wrong people who she thinks have doubted her in the past.

Babatunde Aléshé

Comedian Babatunde was due to be going on tour - but has now postponed it until next year to be able to take part in the show.

The Londoner recently won best newcomer at the Black Entertainment Comedy Awards and has performed at his home town's O2 Arena.

He has said he doesn't think he has a high chance of winning the show but he wants to take part to give viewers a chance to get to know him more.

Olivia Attwood

Attwood has already taken part in two of ITV's other big reality shows - Love Island and The Only Way Is Essex, so she's now on track to make it a third!

She works as a presenter on ITV2 and says one think she is looking forward to about the jungle is having a digital detox, where she can get away from her phone and social media for a while.

She has also has some experience of bush tucker trials already, having appeared on I'm A Celebrity's spin-off show, Extra Camp, where she was made to eat sheep brains.

Boy George

The colourful and outspoken singer whose real name is George O'Dowd became very famous back in the 1980s as part of a band called Culture Club.

He now travels around the world as a DJ, and thinks being on I'm a Celeb will be a breeze compared to his normal jam-packed schedule of touring.

In fact he thinks life in the camp won't be too difficult for him especially when it comes to eating and sleeping.

As a vegetarian, he's happy with a rice and beans diet, and says he doesn't have that much sleep at home anyway, so is happy to be an early riser in camp.

Chris Moyles

DJ and presenter Moyles used to be the host of BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show, before it was taken over by Nick Grimshaw and more recently Greg James.

He's close friends with I'm a Celeb hosts Ant and Dec and wishes he could get them doing some of the trials with him - but admits they'd probably rather watch his squirm instead!

He's also terrified of heights - something he found out when she went on a family trip to Go Ape and ended up carrying the bags because he was too scared to take part.