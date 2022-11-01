Taylor Swift: Artist becomes first person in history to have all her songs be in US top ten

Swifties, rejoice - Taylor Swift has broken another world record by becoming the first artist in history to have her songs make up the entire US top ten!
Number one on the chart is Anti-Hero, which has exploded in popularity on social media app TikTok.
The Billboard Hot 100 in America said on Monday that the 32-year-old pop star had officially passed Drake, who had nine of his songs in the top ten last year.
And to say Taylor was excited about it would be an understatement - she tweeted: "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES".
Taylor's new album came out on 21 October with both a 13-track standard release and a deluxe version with seven bonus songs.
Although Taylor is extremely popular in the UK as well, 'Midnights' won't be breaking similar records here any time soon.
There are stricter rules with our chart, which mean that only the three most popular songs on any given album are allowed to be in it.
This was introduced after 16 of the 17 songs on Ed Sheeran's 2017 album, ÷, got into the Top 20.
What do you think of Tay-Tay's new album? Let us know in the comments!
If you cannot see the quiz, click here.
SpannerSloth
Starrybluewatermelon
lemon sherbert326
Madz
[Edited by Moderator]