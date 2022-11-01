Wildlife: Doctors save 10-day-old baby gorilla with care normally given to human babies

Chad Staples

A baby gorilla that developed a life-threatening condition at birth has been saved by doctors who usually treat human babies.

The medical team that stepped in were from local hospitals - experienced care givers more used to helping human patients... definitely not gorillas!

Fortunately baby gorillas are surprisingly similar to human children.

Zookeeper Chad Staples said the baby gorilla was doing fine after a very tough start to life.

WESTERN LOWLAND GORILLA Native to Africa and critically endangered

Live in remote rainforests

The number of western lowland gorillas in the wild has decreased by 60 per cent over 25 years

'Experience of a lifetime'

Chad Staples

GP Lisa Hyde, who was part of the medical team that was called to assist said that it was "the experience of a lifetime" to help care for the infant.

The baby gorilla had developed a condition called sepsis pneumonia, caused by an infection which triggers a harmful response from the body's immune system.

"Babies of any species look at you with those big eyes, and it just makes you feel better about the world," said Dr Hyde and described it as a very humbling experience.

What happened?

Chad Staples

Despite first-time gorilla mum, Kipenzi giving birth successfully at the Mogo Wildlife Park in New South Wales, Australia, she needed a small medical procedure afterwards.

However in the hours between the birth and the operation, the daddy gorilla took the baby and wouldn't give it back.

...And you don't mess with an adult gorilla!

WESTERN LOWLAND GORILLA Native to Africa and critically endangered

Live in remote rainforests

The number of western lowland gorillas in the wild has decreased by 60 per cent over 25 years

No one at the wildlife park knows why he took the baby. But it was a critical moment, because it meant the tiny new born wasn't being fed by its mum.

"Dad decided to get involved, which as lovely as it sounds, is not actually what you want that early on," Mr Staples said. "You want him to be interested in the baby, but not to take it."

After 14 hours without the care of its mum the male gorilla, called Kisane, left the baby alone - enough time for the keepers to swoop in and collect it.

That's when the medical team could get to work!

Did he step in because he knew something was still wrong with Kipenzi... was he trying to assist in some way? We will never know Chad Staples , Zookeeper, Mogo Wildlife Park

Chad Staples

With the unnamed baby already having developed the symptoms of pneumonia, and with not much time to fix things, doctors, nurses and midwives from local hospitals - as well as vets - had to work fast.

"Essentially we were using the same parameters as a human baby," said Dr Hyde.

"After a few minutes we sort of kicked into gear and went, 'we'll do this how we normally do, run it how we would normally run it'."

And so using their skills and equipment to treat human babies, including feeding tubes and oxygen, they were able to help the baby gorilla start his road to recovery.

'He's just a fighter!'

Chad Staples The gorilla mum, Kipenzi, and dad, Kisane

Mr Staples said on social media at the weekend that "seven days after he needed to come into care we have finished medications on our little man... and the nasal feeding tubes and oxygen lines have all been removed, which is such a huge relief."

"He's doing two hourly feeds... and blown us away with his will and his strength.

"He's just a fighter."