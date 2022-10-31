play
Watch Newsround

World record: Largest group of people with the same name!

Last updated at 19:37
Shibuya shopsvisualspace
The men met up in the busy Shibuya district of Tokyo, in Japan

If your name is Hirokazu Tanaka you might be part of a very special club - a huge group of people with that exact name smashed a world record at the weekend!

178 different people, all named Hirokazu Tanaka, met up in Tokyo on Saturday.

They broke the world record for the most people with the same name meeting up in one place.

The record had not been broken since it was set in 2005 by 164 Martha Stewarts.

Three men with masks and numbered t shirtsTOMOHIRO OSAKI
They had their name on their t-shirts, along with a special number for each of them
Breaking the record

People from as far as Hanoi, in Vietnam, travelled to Japan for the special meet-up in Tokyo.

The group of 178 Hirokazu Tamakas included a toddler and an 80-year-old.

They all wore t-shirts with their names written on, and met in a theatre in the capital city.

According to the Guinness World Record rules, the group had to sit in the same place for five minutes before it could be officially counted.

The group had been trying for a while to break the record and had two failed attempts before this successful one.

Shibuya shopsvisualspace
The men met up in the busy Shibuya district of Tokyo, in Japan
The Tamaka Hirokazu campaign

One Hirokazu Tamaka, aged 53, set up the Tamaka Hirokazu group to try and get them all together.

There were a few hurdles to get over to make sure they broke the record properly - including ensuring everyone used the same spelling for their names, or the attempt would fail!

In the special group, they have nicknames to remember each other, based on their interests.

These names include "Chewing Gum", "Triathlon" and "Hot Pot".

The group had originally planned to meet up at the same time as the Tokyo Olympic games, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

More like this

Little penguin numbers on the rise

Phillip Island: Penguin population increases in number

A bee and a tennis ball on a purple background

Bumblebees enjoy playing with balls, according to study

Happy people in a parade
play
1:07

Happy News

Top Stories

Nina holding a pumpkin

Where does the tradition of Halloween come from?

comments
40
Golden lion tamarins

How Brazil's new president could help the Amazon

Two galaxies collide

Nasa snaps image of two galaxies merging

comments
4
Newsround Home