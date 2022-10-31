Halloween pumpkins: What should I do with the leftovers?

Joe Raedle Halloween is over. So what can I do with my pumpkins now?

So you've totted up your treats and smashed through your sweets.

Now it's time to decide what to do with your petrifying pumpkin...

You might think you can just leave your pumpkin outside to turn into sludge! But that is NOT a good idea.

The good news is we've got a few suggestions... follow these top tips for the safety of you and the wildlifeyou might have nearby.

To eat, or not to eat?

The obvious place to start would be to eat it. Pumpkins are packed full of healthy nutrients, but it's got to be in good condition if you're going down that route.

If you were super-smart when you scooped out the flesh and carved your pumpkin - with adult supervision, of course - you might have saved the insides for this very reason.

Maybe a tasty pie? Or with some stock, some coconut milk - a grown-up - and a big blend in a food processor, a pumpkin soup instead?

Or how about some pumpkin MONSTER cookies!?

Remember, some pumpkins will be beyond saving, so if they've been outside too long and starting to pong, have been sprayed with decorations or have candle wax inside them, it's probably best they go straight to your compost bin instead!

Education Images Hedgehogs are fattening up for winter - but pumpkins are not good for them, so keep any pumpkin scraps out of reach - and give them some cat food instead...

Feed the birds, but not the hedgehogs!

Now here's the important bit.

You would be right to think most wild animals would love some pumpkin, but not all of them do.

In fact, leaving out pumpkin scraps can be really dangerous for some wildlife, especially hedgehogs!

Hedgehog populations in the UK are already in decline, so whilst we can help other animals like birds, leaving pumpkin on the ground or leftover pumpkins in the woods can be fatal.

Woodland Trust The Woodland Trust is urging people not to dump pumpkins in the countryside due to the risk posed to wildlife

The Woodland Trust say at this time of year hedgehogs are fattening themselves up for the winter, but pumpkins can give hedgehogs diarrhoea - they lose weight, dehydrate and "will struggle to survive hibernation".

"I think it is because people think they are doing something positive for the wildlife - giving them a bit of an autumn boost," said Paul Bunton from the charity.

"But, actually they are doing the reverse".

Hedgehogs do like cat food, and a small saucer of water is also helpful to them.

What else can I do to help hedgehogs this autumn?

So back to pumpkins! Here's what you CAN do.

Firstly, the Trust say "it is always worth checking the inside flesh of the pumpkin - to ensure it isn't mushy, mouldy, scorched or burned, as this may make it unsuitable for animals."

If it is any of those things then turn it into compost or place it in your food waste bin.

Portland Press Herald A cheeky squirrel takes advantage of some pumpkin leftovers. It's a tasty treat for some animals, but don't leave them for hedgehogs!

But if it is OK to eat - and ask an adult to check this - then why not hang them from a tree to feed the birds? They'll scrape out any final scraps of flesh - you could even fill it with some seed.

Wildlife can struggle to find food at this time of year so if you do it in the right way "some chunks of tasty pumpkin could be very welcome," says the RSPCA.

Donate them to the zoo

Lastly, if your pumpkins are still in good shape you could donate them to your local wildlife centre or zoo.

Packed high in vitamins, potassium, protein and fibre, they'll provide a tasty extra treat for the animals.