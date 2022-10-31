Taurids meteor shower: What they are and how to spot them

Getty Images

Space fans - fancy a spot of spectacular stargazing?

If the answer if yes, you're in luck because this month you can watch the Taurids meteor shower.

The Taurids are a slow and long-lasting meteor shower, which takes place each year.

This year's shower will peak between 12-13 November (when you'll be able to get the best view) in the Northern Hemisphere.

What is a meteor shower?

A meteor is a space rock that falls into the earth's atmosphere, heating up as it goes.

The rock gets so hot that a visible glow is created around it - this is actually its heat.

So, what we see isn't actually the falling rock... it's the glowing heat around it, racing across the sky!

A meteor shower creates a light that bursts across our sky so people sometimes confuse them with shooting stars.

When lots of meteors fall at once in the same place, the glow of heat around them gets brighter so we can see them.

As they speed along, the heat tails meet up and point to the same space in the sky.

This often looks like a shower of light.

The meteors we might see have almost no chance of hitting the earth.

They are usually really small - ranging from the size of a grain of sand to a small boulder.

And the good news is, that it's highly likely that we'll be able to see them in the sky.

Meteor showers are named after the constellation that they occur in

What is the Taurids meteor shower like?

The Taurids meteor shower is not as well known as the Perseids and Geminids meteor showers.

This could be because there are much fewer and slower meteors (around five per hour) compared with the Geminids (around 150 per hour).

The Taurids get their name from the path that the meteors take. If you follow the meteors they seem to begin from a point in the constellation of Taurus.

As the meteors appear in late October and early November, they are also called 'Halloween fireballs'.

Stargazing tips! Be prepared: It can be pretty chilly at night in the UK so make sure to wrap up warm, bring blankets, a hot drink and something comfy to sit on if you'll be staring at the night sky for a while.

Let your eyes adjust to the dark: Give your eyes time to get used to the darkness, and you'll be able to see lots more stars.

Avoid light pollution: Turning off your house lights, or heading to a local park can help to reduce the amount of light pollution which will mean you should be able to see the stars clearly.

