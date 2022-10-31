England win first Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup

England have won the first ever Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup (PDRL).
The team beat rivals New Zealand 42-10 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.
PDRL is a version of rugby league which has been adapted for players with physical disabilities.
England captain Scott Gobin, Sam Zeller and Nick Lynch all scored tries, giving them a lead going into half time, helping them to secure their win the the second half.
Like in the Paralympics, players who compete in the PDRL go through a classification process, which puts them into one of three classes based on their impairment.
The class a player qualifies for is shown by the colour of their socks - for instance, a player who cannot be physically tackled because of their impairment wears red shorts.
There is a limit on the numbers of players from each class that can be on the field for a team at any one time.
