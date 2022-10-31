England win first Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup

Getty Images

England have won the first ever Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup (PDRL).

The team beat rivals New Zealand 42-10 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

PDRL is a version of rugby league which has been adapted for players with physical disabilities.

England captain Scott Gobin, Sam Zeller and Nick Lynch all scored tries, giving them a lead going into half time, helping them to secure their win the the second half.

How does the Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup work?

Like in the Paralympics, players who compete in the PDRL go through a classification process, which puts them into one of three classes based on their impairment.

The class a player qualifies for is shown by the colour of their socks - for instance, a player who cannot be physically tackled because of their impairment wears red shorts.

There is a limit on the numbers of players from each class that can be on the field for a team at any one time.