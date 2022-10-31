play
Watch Newsround

England win first Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup

Last updated at 10:53
comments
View Comments
england-rugby.Getty Images

England have won the first ever Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup (PDRL).

The team beat rivals New Zealand 42-10 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

PDRL is a version of rugby league which has been adapted for players with physical disabilities.

England captain Scott Gobin, Sam Zeller and Nick Lynch all scored tries, giving them a lead going into half time, helping them to secure their win the the second half.

How does the Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup work?
rugby-disability-cup.Getty Images

Like in the Paralympics, players who compete in the PDRL go through a classification process, which puts them into one of three classes based on their impairment.

The class a player qualifies for is shown by the colour of their socks - for instance, a player who cannot be physically tackled because of their impairment wears red shorts.

There is a limit on the numbers of players from each class that can be on the field for a team at any one time.

More like this

Boy holding a rugby ball
play
8:06

Concussion in rugby: Is rugby safe for kids?

GB wheelchair basketball players
play
2:16

Wheelchair basketball: How to play the game

Sarah Hunter of England Rugby Union, Jack Welsby of England Rugby League and Carys Williams-Morris of Wales

Rugby World Cup: What's been happening in the League and Union tournaments?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Nina holding a pumpkin

Where does the tradition of Halloween come from?

comments
15
Sign of COP27 on a road in Sharm El Sheikh Egypt

Young people to have official voice at COP27

comments
7
carved-pumpkin-for-Halloween.

Halloween: Send us your pumpkin pics

Newsround Home