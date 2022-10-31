play
Train with 100 carriages sets new record for longest passenger train

Last updated at 08:19
Watch: World's longest passenger train rolls through Alps

A Swiss railway company has set the record for the world's longest passenger train - it's over a mile long train and is made up of 100 coaches.

It set the new record while travelling through the Alps, a big mountain range than spans many countries like Italy, Austria, Germany, and France, as well as Switzerland.

The Rhaetian Railway company took their super-long train on a journey through the Albula-Bernina route from Preda to Bergün.

The route became a UNESCO World Heritage in 2008 and leads through 22 tunnels, some of which spiral through mountains.

The train would also have had to go across 48 bridges, including the curved Landwasser Viaduct.

Train on the trackEPA

People lined the valley to watch the train's 25 sections wind their way along the route, with the journey taking more than a hour to complete.

CEO of the railway company Dr Renato Fasciati said people from all over the world had come to see the amazing spectacle, which was attempted to celebrate the 175 birthday of Swiss Railways.

This world record attempt is a wonderful reason and a wonderful instrument for us to show the world this beautiful railway.

Dr Renato Fasciati, CEO of the Rhaetian Railway company
people watch train go byEPA

But there was also another reason too!

Due to the coronavirus pandemic many people weren't travelling by train, so the company lost a lot of money - 30% of what they would normally have been making.

So they decided to put on the record attempt to raise the awareness of the beautiful UNESCO's World Heritage route.

Dr Fasciati is hoping the people who came to watch have been able to appreciate the beautiful views on offer, and will want to not only come again, but also encourage other people to visit Switzerland too.

