The Voice UK: Who was crowned the 2022 winner?

The final of The Voice UK aired on Saturday night and the winner of this year's series was finally revealed!

In the grand finale, there were performances from the four finalists - Naomi, Mark, Anthonia, and David - who battled it out to win a recording contract.

The top four had the opportunity to sing duets with their celebrity coaches and there was an unexpected performance from The Voice UK 2021 winner Craig Eddie, who sang his latest single The Outside.

So who won the show? Read on to find out...

PA Media Anthonia Edwards is the winner of series 11 of the talent competition

After many weeks of blind auditions, the callbacks, guest mentor rounds and the finals, Anthonia Edwards - a 25-year-old nurse from London - was crowned this year's winner.

She beat 20-year-old David Adeogun, who was coached by Olly Murs, in the final.

Anthonia said: "Winning The Voice was unexpected, but really welcome at this stage in my life."

The singer was coached by Sir Tom Jones who said that he was "so proud" to have won his third coaching victory on the singing show - a triple win from Sir Tom!

She sang 'When The Party's Over' by Billie Eilish, followed by a duet with Sir Tom to 'It's A Man's Man's World' by James Brown.

For her final track, Edwards chose to sing Justin Bieber's 'Anyone', which has been released as her debut winner's single.

Sir Tom Jones added: "Her voice and talent rose above a very competitive field and speaks for itself, so I am by no means surprised Anthonia is our series 11 winner.

"When I first heard her at the blinds, I knew she had something really special; having the opportunity to work with her this series has been nothing but joy from beginning to end."

What do you think of the winner? Is it the right choice? Who was your fave? Let us know in the comments!