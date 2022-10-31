Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who is the latest celeb to leave Strictly?

Spoilers ahead!

James Bye is the latest celeb to leave the Strictly ballroom.

The EastEnders star danced off against singer-songwriter Fleur East in Sunday's Halloween special, but it was James and partner Amy Dowden that we said Bye to.

Tonight's results show opened with a spellbinding routine from the Strictly professionals that told the Ancient Greek myth of Icarus flying too close to the sun.

Rina Sawayama also performed her single, This Hell.

The dance off featured Amy and James (left) and James and Fleur and Vito (right)

James said that he'd "had the best time on this show", and that Amy would now be a friend for life.

After the public vote got counted, James, Fleur, and their partners all prepared to face each other in the dance off.

Both couples performed their routines again - James and Amy did their chilling Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker.

Some people were confused by the bumblebee and beekeeper concept

Up next was Fleur and her dance partner Vito Coppola, who performed their spooky Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé.

All four judges - Craig, Motsi, Anton and Head Judge, Shirley- voted to save Fleur and Vito.

Craig said: "Well, it's my responsibility to save the better dancer and the better dancer tonight for me was Fleur and Vito".

Motsi said: "For me, there were different levels of dancing on the dance floor, and I have decided to save Fleur and Vito".

Look at the judges' amazing costumes!

Anton said: "I thought both couples danced better on Saturday night. They didn't reproduce their best performance, but it doesn't have to be the best performance, it has to be better and I thought their performance was just good enough. Fleur and Vito".

And Head Judge Shirley said if she had been given a deciding vote, she would have also saved Fleur and Vito.

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, James said: "I've said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best.

"I've had the best time on this show and I have a friend for life [in Amy], all I can do is thank the family, and I have a new family now", he continued.