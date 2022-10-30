Rugby World Cup: What's been happening in the League and Union tournaments?

Getty Images and PA

There has been plenty of rugby action this weekend, as there are currently big World Cup tournaments in both the Rugby League and Rugby Union.

In New Zealand, the women's Rugby Union World Cup is taking place. And in England the men's, women's and wheelchair Rugby League World Cup is well underway.

So, how are England, Wales and Scotland doing? Find out all the latest in our round-up...

Women's Rugby Union World Cup

Getty Images Captain Sarah Hunter gave England the perfect start by scoring her team's first try

England won against Australia 41-5 on Saturday to secure their place in the semi-finals.

The team battled some very wet weather in Auckland, New Zealand and got soaked!

But they still managed to score 7 tries and reach the semis.

Captain Sarah Hunter scored the opening try and made history - she became the most-capped England and women's international with 138 appearances.

The Red Roses are doing really well at the moment; they haven't lost a game since July 2019 and have won a record 29 matches in a row.

England will now face Canada next Saturday.

Getty Images Portia Woodman evades the tackle of Wales' Jaz Joyce

England are the only remaining home nation in the competition because Wales and Scotland are now both out of the World Cup.

Wales were thrashed 55-3 by defending champions New Zealand in their quarter-final on Saturday morning.

New Zealand's team, who are nicknamed the Black Ferns, will now face France in the semi-final.

Scotland were already out, following their defeat to New Zealand last week.

Men's Rugby League World Cup

Getty Images Dominic Young of England celebrating with his team mate Tommy Makinson

England claimed their biggest ever win in World Cup history after thrashing Greece a whopping 94-4.

They are now top of their group and are through to next weekend's Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals where they will take on Australia.

Dominic Young scored four tries during the match at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

It's bad news for Scotland though, they are out of the World Cup after they lost 30-14 to Fiji in Newcastle.

Fiji will now play New Zealand in the quarter-finals next weekend.

Scotland's start to the World Cup has been difficult as they've been defeated in all three of their group games.

Getty Images Wales have not given up on reaching the knockout stages

Wales are preparing to face Papa New Guinea on Monday in their final group game.

The Dragons are currently bottom of their group so they would need to beat Papa New Guinea by 22 points or more.

Women's Rugby League World Cup

Getty Images England Captain Emily Rudge is set to play in her fourth World Cup

The first game of the World Cup takes place on Tuesday 1 November and it's going to be a big one... England are preparing to take on Brazil!

Captain Emily Rudge, who is a PE teacher, has written an open letter saying: "It's going to be the biggest day ever for the Women's Rugby League."

A record crowd of up to 15,000 fans is expected to watch the game.

There are 8 teams in the competition, competing in two groups.

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup

The wheelchair Rugby League World Cup kicks off next week on Thursday 3 November.

Ireland will take on Spain and England, who are the 2017 World Cup runners up, play against Australia in their opening match.

Holders France take on Scotland and Wales will play USA in Group B.

This will be the first time, the wheelchair competition will be part of the Rugby League World Cup main event.