The Voice: Who could be the winner of The Voice 2022?

ITV

Things are set to get very exciting on The Voice this weekend with the remaining acts fighting it out to be crowned the winner!

There are now just four contestants left - Naomi, Mark, Anthonia, and David.

Who will be crowned the winner? Let us know if you've been watching and who your favourite act is.

You can see the final on Saturday 29 October on ITV at 8pm.

But if you've missed the show so far don't worry - we have all you need to know to help you get caught up on what's been happened up until now. Keep reading to find out.

What has happened in the competition so far?

ITV

We started off with the blind auditions which saw the four judges Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and Will.i.am turning around for different acts who then became a part of their team.

But this year the show has a new feature called the Callbacks, where teammates have to fight it out against one another in a sing-off.

For this the coaches were joined by superstar guest mentors David Guetta, MNEK, Tom Grennan and James Arthur who helped them to whittle the 10 acts in each team down to just three per judge.

Then these three remaining acts from each team had to battle it out in the semi-finals to get through to this week's show.

Only one per team made it through with Naomi Johnson from Team Will, Mark Howard from Team Anne-Marie, Anthonia Edwards from Team Tom, and David Adeogun from Team Olly, the ones chosen.

Get to know the finalists

Naomi

ITV

Naomi is a 26-year-old singer from Bristol.

She is a part of Will.i.am's team and in the past has worked as a wedding singer, as well as writing in musical projects for six years.

She said: "I would never have had the confidence in the past to do this - being super overweight and shy.

"But I felt like I was now at a time in my life where I could give it a shot."

Mark

ITV

Mark is a 27-year-old estate agent from Nottingham.

He first got into singing by performing karaoke when he was much younger, but before The Voice he hadn't taken part in any singing competitions for six years.

In fact he almost didn't do the blind auditions and tried to back out when he was at the bottom of the stage stairs.

He's now come a long way and is glad to be a part of Anne-Marie's team, saying that she "has been very helpful because before I was a nervous wreck when singing in public.

"But as each round has progressed I've spent more time with the coaches and I've grown a bit more in confidence."

Anthonia

ITV

She is a 25-year-old nurse who lives in Blackheath, London.

But her medical skills aren't the only things she has to show off about.

She impressed the judges with her version of Unconditionally by Katy Perry in her audition, and is a part of Team Tom.

However, Sir Tom's decision to put her through to the final was controversial among viewers, with some arguing Rachel should have been chosen instead.

Speaking about his decision he told host Emma Willis: "I feel terrible because there is talent here. This is a hard decision for me to make. And I can only take one person through."

David

ITV

David is 20, making him the youngest of all the finalists.

He impressed coach Olly Murs in his blind audition, performing Silence by JP Cooper, and during the semi-finals with his version of Easy On Me by Adele.

Making his decision to send David through to the final Olly said: "You've been absolutely incredible to work with. I know what it's like to be on that stage.

"I couldn't have wished for three better semi-finalists. I hate doing this, I really do…one person shined for me just a little bit more and that's David."