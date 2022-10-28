Disney animation 'Reflect' features plus-size heroine

Disney

A new film from Disney called 'Reflect' has been released on their streaming service, Disney+.

As part of a series of short experiment animations, 'Reflect' features Disney's first plus-size heroine, called Bianca.

Plus sized just means someone who wears bigger clothes than average for their age or height.

The six-minute long animated film explores body positivity and a character overcoming self-doubt.

Finding her feet

Bianca, a young ballet dancer "battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channelling her inner strength, grace and power".

Although its just six-minutes long, its an experimental film tackling a difficult topic - and may be the start of more 'plus-size' heroes and heroines in Disney feature films.

Whilst Disney has sought to be more inclusive in recent years, with more diverse characters than ever before, plus-size leading characters have been, well, thin on the ground.

That is matched by Disney's battle with harmful stereotypes of the past and issues with racism and discrimination.

In 2020 actor John Boyega accused Disney of sidelining non-white characters in the last Star Wars film in which he starred.

But since then the company has introduced its Stories Matter initiative, pledging to be more inclusive, promising to "consciously, purposefully and relentlessly champion the spectrum of voices and perspectives in our world".

Accompanying diverse characters like Mirabel - the first Disney heroine with glasses - in films such as Encanto, 'Reflect' seems to be part of that ambition.

Sometimes you go to the dark place to get to the good place. And that just makes the good place that much more beautiful. Hillary Bradfield , Artist and director

In a clip released by Disney, Bianca is seen practicing her ballet routine in the mirror as the reflected image looking back at her begins to break apart.

Struggling with her confidence, she channels her inner strength and eventually finds her feet, continuing to dance until the mirror fades away.

Disney artist and director Hillary Bradfield said she hoped viewers could "feel more positively about themselves and how they look" after watching the short film.