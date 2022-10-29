play
Watch Newsround

Nasa captures pic of the Sun 'smiling' with a happy face

Last updated at 12:30
comments
View Comments
A sun which appears to be smilingNASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory
Can you see the sun smiling?

Here's something you don't see every day... Nasa has taken a picture of the Sun which looks like it's smiling!

The US space agency's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), which is researching the Sun and the light and heat energy it creates, captured the picture and posted it on social media this week.

Many people online have compared the picture of the Sun, which appears to have two eyes and a smile, to a Halloween pumpkin, a lion and even the Sun from The Teletubbies.

What do you think the picture looks like? Let us know in the comments below.

Solar-Orbiter-next-to-sun.ESA
Artist's impression of how the Solar Orbiter might look flying close to the Sun

In their social media post, Nasa said: "Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes which are regions where fast solar wind shoots out into space."

These coronal holes are dark because they are the least active regions of the Sun.

The holes emit charged particles in the outer atmosphere and cause solar storms and northern lights when they reach the Earth.

The Solar Dynamics Observatory is a mission launched by Nasa in 2010.

It's spacecraft was set up to observe and help us understand the Sun, it's influence on Earth and how it creates space weather.

More like this

NASA logo next to UFO graphic on space background

Is a UAP a UFO? NASA's new team investigating the unknown

WR 140

James Webb telescope: Why does this star look 'dusty'?

Picture of sun

Solar Orbiter: Satellite captures closest picture ever of the Sun

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Clock

Why are the clocks going back tonight?

comments
2
Halloween costumes

How are you celebrating Halloween this year?

comments
60
The Voice UK logo

Who's in the final of The Voice?

comments
7
Newsround Home