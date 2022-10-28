Send in: How are you celebrating Halloween this year

Getty Images

Happy Halloween! The spookiest celebration of the year is almost here.

Halloween is officially taking place on 31 October which this year is on Monday, but many people prefer to celebrate it over the weekend when they can have parties and go trick of treating without having to think about school or work the next day.

But the big question is, what are you Halloween plans?

Are you dressing up in a spooky costume, decorating the house, or making some terrifyingly terrific treats - we want to know!

Remember to be careful if you're thinking of dressing up your pets up

Comment below to share what you'll be getting up to - and share about your costumes, decorations, themed bakes, or anything else you want