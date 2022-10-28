play
Watch Newsround

Send in: How are you celebrating Halloween this year

Last updated at 13:25
comments
View Comments
Halloween costumesGetty Images

Happy Halloween! The spookiest celebration of the year is almost here.

Halloween is officially taking place on 31 October which this year is on Monday, but many people prefer to celebrate it over the weekend when they can have parties and go trick of treating without having to think about school or work the next day.

But the big question is, what are you Halloween plans?

Are you dressing up in a spooky costume, decorating the house, or making some terrifyingly terrific treats - we want to know!

Remember to be careful if you're thinking of dressing up your pets up

Comment below to share what you'll be getting up to - and share about your costumes, decorations, themed bakes, or anything else you want

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: You tell us your trick-or-treating tips

More like this

Kid in Halloween costume

Halloween: Top tips to win at trick or treating

Picture showing the final make-up wound.
image

Halloween: How to do a simple face paint wound

Halloween graphics
play
2:36

Halloween: Where did our modern traditions come from?

Pumpking carving

Halloween: What to do with your pumpkin when it's carved

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

A small dog looks up at the camera, he is sitting in bright red and yellow organza with red horns and a trident.

Silly or scary? Warnings against dressing pets up for Halloween

comments
36
Lemur looking at snotty nose

Lemurs have special fingers to pick their nose!

comments
1
Rihanna releases new song for Black Panther 2

Rihanna returns with Black Panther song!

comments
Newsround Home