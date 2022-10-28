Cop 27: What is it and what do you need to know?

Reuters Governments will come together in November in Sharm El Sheikh to discuss action on climate

For the first time ever there will be an official space at the UN climate change conference for young people.

The Children and Youth Pavilion at Cop 27 will mean they can hold and take part in discussions and negotiations.

There will also be a special Youth and Future Generations Day on 10 November which will include two round-table discussions between young people and negotiators.

Dr Omnia El Omrani has been made the Youth Envoy. She said her priority is to break down the barriers between "youth and policy makers".

However, new UK Prime minister Rishi Sunak has been criticized after he said he wouldn't be going.

Where is Cop 27?

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Pictures have been released of youth groups cleaning up the river Nile ahead of the conference

Cop 27 will take place in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt from 6 to 18 November.

The annual UN climate summits are meant to help governments agree steps to limit global temperature rises.

The UK hosted last year's summit, Cop 26, in Glasgow in November 2021.

Cop 27 will be the first UN climate conference held in Africa since Cop22 was held in Morocco in 2016, so there are hope that it will bring more focus to the continent.

Following Cop 26 which was held in Glasgow, many people including Greta Thunberg criticised the lack of action.

At a mass rally in the city in November 2021 Greta called the event a "failure" suggesting world leaders were talking too much.

Who is going to be at Cop 27?

Reuters King Charles and Rishi Sunak will not be attending Cop27

Around 90 heads of state have so far confirmed their attendance at COP27, a senior Egyptian official has said.

But there has been some disappointment over who will be going to represent the UK.

A few weeks ago Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles would not be attending and now Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also said he won't be going.

The government says the reason he is not attending is because of important commitments in the UK.

Opposition parties and environmental groups have criticised the decision suggesting the government was not taking the climate crisis seriously enough.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the BBC that he would like to see both the PM and King Charles in attendance, but at the moment it looks like the UK representative will be MP Alok Sharma who is currently Britain's Cop26 President.

The UN leader also said that the presence of young activist Greta Thunberg at COP27 would be" very much welcome", even though she has also said she would not attend.

What are the aims of Cop 27?

Getty Images Cop27 will be Vanessa Nakate's third climate talk at a UN climate conference

Global temperatures have risen 1.1C and are heading towards 1.5C, according to the UN's climate scientists, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

If temperatures rise 1.7 to 1.8C above 1850s levels, the IPCC says that half the word's population could be exposed to life-threatening heat and humidity.

When 194 countries signed the Paris Agreement in 2015 they pledged to "pursue efforts" to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C

Secretary General António Guterres speaking in New York ahead of the Cop 27 said it needed to be a priority.

"We need to tell the truth. The truth is that the impact of climate change on a number of countries in the world, especially hotspots, is already devastating," he said.

What are the challenges for Cop27?

NurPhoto Young people have already started to protest, asking world leaders to make some big decisions at Cop27

The BBC's climate expert, Justin Rowlatt, says some leaders might find it difficult to agree with each other on many issue.

As energy and gas prices rise across the world, there will be different opinions on how to use funding to look after the planet.

Other countries have spent billions in offering military support to Ukraine, so might be hesitant when it comes to spending more money.

Justin Rowlatt says by 2020 countries had agreed to have 100 billion dollars a year ready to help developing countries with the cost of climate change - but in 2022 this target still has not been hit.

Vanessa Nakarte a climate justice activist from Uganda who will be speaking at Cop 27 said: "Those who didn't cause the climate crisis those who aren't responsible for the global emissions, they're the ones on the frontlines.

"They're the ones whose voices are not being listened to."

What other controversies are there around Cop 27 in Egypt?

Getty Images Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, President of Egypt has been criticised for his regimes human rights abuses

Human rights organisations have expressed concern over Egypt's record.

Human Rights Watch has called the situation in Egypt a "human rights crisis" because of the abuses of people's basic rights in the country.

Many of these include environmental activists and the work of environmental groups have been restricted, and there are concerns that protests by activists during the conference will also be prevented.

Also the event has been criticised over allowing the drinks company Coca-Cola to be the official sponsors for Cop 27..