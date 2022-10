Picking bogies might snot be as gross as we thought!

Now before you click away in disgust, hear us out - while nose-picking may be deemed impolite among us humans, it turns out a species of lemur has special fingers for doing exactly that.

They're called aye-ayes, and they live in Madagascar.

And researchers have, for the first time ever, recorded some of them using their long fingers to pick their noses, and then licking them clean - ew!