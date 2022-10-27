play
Watch Newsround

James Webb Space Telescope: Nasa captures image of two galaxies merging

Last updated at 17:33
comments
View Comments
Two galaxies collideNASA, ESA, CSA

The super-powerful James Webb Space Telescope continues to reveal images never seen before.

Nasa says that this latest discovery of two galaxies colliding into one another, known as a "galaxy merger", will help astronomers unravel the complex interactions in galactic ecosystems.

The image shows the galaxies combining more than 270 million light-years away, which begins a frenzy of star formation known as a starburst.

Artwork Webb telescopeNASA
The James Webb Space Telescope is the largest ever - its mission is to explore the vast reaches of space and 'go back in time' to discover the earliest stars of the Universe
Supermassive black hole

Nasa says this starburst "creates new stars at a rate more than 20 times that of the Milky Way galaxy", releasing intense infrared emissions.

The US space agency thinks it "may well be in the process of forming a supermassive black hole".

And because this system, known as IC 1623, is particularly bright - thanks to the infrared wavelengths it emits - it makes it that bit easier for the space telescope to capture.

James Webb is the world's largest space telescope. It is ultra modern and super-sensitive to infrared waves!

Equipped with a Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI), the Near-InfraRed Spectograph (NIRISpec) and the Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam), James Webb can capture images at high resolution, giving more data for astronomers to study.

The James Webb Space Telescope was launched with one clear mission mission - to show the first stars to light up the Universe - thought to have formed between 100 and 200 millions years ago.

Before its launch on Christmas Day in 2021, such images would be too difficult to capture.

Since that time it has beamed some of the most incredible images of the stars back to Earth for experts to study.

With a 10 year life-span, it's hoped that this latest discovery is just one of many, many more still to come in the exploration of the universe.

More like this

black-hole.

Black hole discovery could unlock a mystery of the universe

Artwork Webb telescope

World's largest telescope reaches its destination - one million miles away!

black-hole.

Closest black hole to Earth discovered

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

girl-with-afro.

Afro hair: 'Pupils mustn't face discrimination'

comments
15
A Black cat taking a stroll.
image

Why we should celebrate black cats

Halloween themes judges

What are the Halloween Strictly dances?

comments
33
Newsround Home