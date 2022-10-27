Strictly Come Dancing: What will the celebs dance to for Halloween Week?

Hopefully the judges will be getting into the spirit of the theme as well

It's Halloween week, which can only mean one thing - frightfully fun costumes, spooky songs, and of course lots and lot of dancing.

We're now into week six of the competition, but if you've watched the previous series you'll have known this week was coming!

Last week we said goodbye to Jayde Adams who lost out to CBBC star Molly Rainford in the dreaded dance-off.

Jayde and her dance partner Karen were the fourth couple to leave the show

Jayde became fourth contestant to leave the competition, but the celebs will be hoping this week both their songs and costumes can help give them the edge to safely make it through to next week.

We'll have to wait until Saturday to see the costumes but we have been allowed a little sneak peak into the music choices for this week!

Ellie Simmonds will be doing a foxtrot to the theme from Scooby Doo - sounds intriguing!

So what spooky songs and terrifying tunes will he couples be dancing to this time?

We can't wait to see what stars deliver some scarily good performances!