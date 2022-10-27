RRS Discovery: British research vessel sets sail to find new sea life

NOC All aboard! The RRS Discovery set off from Southampton

A British research ship has set off on the voyage of a lifetime, in search of undiscovered creatures in the South Atlantic ocean.

Appropriately named Discovery, the Royal Research Ship (RRS) set sail from Southampton on Thursday.

It's going on a 9,000 mile expedition to the British Overseas Territories of Ascension Island and St Helena that will take around six weeks.

Fifty scientists will be on board the 100-metre-long ship, which weighs 600 tonnes. It's big enough to house lots of stuff to keep the researchers entertained, such as a gym, mini cinema and cafeteria.

What's the expedition for?

Ralph White/Getty This is what an underwater hydrothermal vent looks like

Scientists on board the RRS Discovery will be using underwater cameras to have a look at big hydrothermal vents on the sea bed.

Hydrothermal vents are areas of the sea where water is heated by hot liquid rock called magma. This makes the water shoot up in big columns.

The vents the scientists will be researching are over 4,000 metres (13,123ft) deep!

As well as coming across fish such as inflated rattails, viper fish and common fangtooth - which were found on previous trips to the area - the team also hope to find previously unknown species.

The scientists can't WAIT to see what they find!

Paul Whomersley, scientific lead for Discovery 159, at Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas), said: "Globally only around 5% of the oceans have been explored, at a time when it's never been more important that they are protected.

"This latest Discovery expedition provides a new opportunity to advance scientific understanding of some of the most remote and unexplored areas of ocean on our planet.

CEFAS The team expects to encounter a range of marine wildlife including common fangtooth, which were identified on previous trips

The area the boat is travelling to is home to two of the world's largest Marine Protected Areas.

In them there's amazing creatures such as whale sharks, yellowfin tuna, humpback whales and green turtles.

The scientists want to gather data to better understand the area, and the wildlife that lives in it.

Steve Woods Photography/Getty Whale sharks are the largest species of shark in the world

But they also want to keep an eye on what humans are doing there, such as illegal fishing in the protected waters.

Lord Goldsmith, Minister for Climate and Environment in the government, said: "This is the latest example of British science leading the way in understanding and protecting our oceans for future generations.

"The knowledge the survey contributes will help us understand the abundance of rare species in need of our protection and I am incredibly excited to see what the scientists find."