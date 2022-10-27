Climate change: Emperor penguins listed as endangered by US government

Getty Images

Emperor penguins have been officially declared as an endangered species by the US government due to the risk posed to the birds by the climate crisis.

The penguins live in Antarctica, and are the tallest and largest of all the world's penguins.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service said they had placed it on the endangered species list, as they are worried the loss of sea ice over the course of this century could result in the penguins being completely wiped out.

According to US law a plant or animal species may be listed as either endangered or threatened.

Endangered means that's it's in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range.

While emperor penguins don't live in the wild in the US this news will have an impact.

It will make it more likely that conservation measures will be put in place, help reduce industrial fishing that affects areas where penguins get their food, and put more pressure on US companies who are producing the greenhouse gases helping to cause the melting of polar ice.

The listing of the emperor penguin serves as an alarm bell but also a call to action. Martha Williams, , Director of the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Shaye Wolf, climate science director at the Centre for Biological Diversity said: "This is a big win for these beloved, iconic penguins and all of us who want them to thrive."

"Climate change is having a profound impact on species around the world and addressing it is a priority for the administration," said Martha Williams, director of the Fish and Wildlife Service."

Are other countries worried about emperor penguins?



Penguins haven't yet been listed as endangered by other countries, or by the UN or WWF who all have their own criteria and system of measurement.

But experts are worried about how their numbers seen to be quickly declining.

A film made in the 1970s called March of the Penguins, focused on a particular emperor penguin colony who lived at Point Géologie.

The penguin's very existence depends on whether our government takes strong action now to... prevent irreversible damage to life on Earth Shaye Wolf , Climate science director at the Center for Biological Diversity

But since the film was made until now numbers of penguins living there has halved.

Experts warn that we could see a 99% decline in the total emperor penguin population by the end of this century, unless changes are made to help reduce the rate and scale of climate change.

Did you know? Emperor penguins can stand up to 4ft tall. They are known for their unusual parenting methods, with both parents taking it in turns to shelter the egg in brutally cold conditions while the other goes in search for food. They they hunt for fish and other sea creatures deep under water.

What is the impact of climate change?

Ice



The waters around and beneath the sea ice are important to the penguins.

Under the ice is where they go in search for food and escape from predators, while above, it acts as a place for the animals to rest and shelter.

But the loss of sea ice, due to global heating, threatens the habitat of these penguins.

Oceans



Another issue is the change to the oceans.

Ocean acidification is sometimes called "climate change's equally evil twin," and it happens due to an excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

At least one-quarter of the carbon dioxide released by burning coal, oil and gas doesn't stay in the air - but instead dissolves into the ocean changing its natural chemical balance and making it more acidic.

We don't see or feel because its effects are happening underwater, but it harms the animals like both under and out of the water.

In the case of penguins, its led to a decrease in the supply of krill, a key food source.