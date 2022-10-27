Robyn and Noah live in County Antrim in Northern Ireland and last September their primary school became integrated.

In Northern Ireland, children often go to separate schools depending on what part of the community they belong to - either Protestant or Catholic.

But an integrated school is one that aims to have equal numbers of children from both backgrounds, as well as those from other religions and cultures.

Robyn and Noah have been chosen to tell their story as part of the BBC Young Reporter competition, and wanted to share about what make the school special.