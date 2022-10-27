play
Halloween 2022: Vets and animal charity warn against dressing pets up for the holiday

Last updated at 07:03
A small dog looks up at the camera, he is sitting in bright red and yellow organza with red horns and a trident.Getty Images
No matter how cute they might look, animal experts say that we shouldn't be dressing our pets up this Halloween

Dressing up is one of the best bits of Halloween, and some people don't want to see their pets miss out.

But the RSPCA, a charity that looks after animals, has told Newsround that dressing pets up in clothes that aren't suitable for them can be "quite stressful" for the animals, and have warned people against it.

Vets in the UK also agree, and say that "animals really don't like to be dressed up".

But they also say there are loads of other ways to get your pet involved!

A family and two dogs dressed as characters from the wizard of ozGetty Images
Some people like to dress up as a family, and include their furry friend in the fun

Pet costumes are extremely popular at this time of year - so much so there are even parades around the world to show them off.

But while seeing your furry friends in cute and spooky outfits can be fun, it's not always the case for them.

"It's really important that pet owners think about how dressing up pets can make them feel, as whilst some animals may not mind being dressed up, other pets may find this worrying and even scary," the RSPCA explained to Newsround.

Pet clothes that serve a practical purpose are useful they said, such as if it's incredibly cold or if the animal needs to be prevented from licking a wound.

Cat at the vetGetty Images
The RSPCA say there are only certain times pets need to wear clothes, such as if a vet gives it something to protect any injuries it may have

"But it's important your pet is comfortable so it's a good idea to avoid anything which stops them behaving like they usually would, causes them to overheat, restricts their movement, or traps them," the animal charity explained.

And vets in the UK agree. Justine Shotton is the vice president of the British Vets Association, a group that represents vets.

She told Newsround: "While some pets may put up with it, they really don't enjoy it, and it can cause them to get stressed, get too hot and struggle to breathe properly."

A dog dressed in horns to be Disney's MaleficentShutterstock
These pictures from a parade in New York show just how how popular it is to put pets in Halloween costumes

And it can particularly affect certain breeds: "This can be a serious problem for dogs like pugs and French bulldogs, who can already have breathing problems because of their flat faces and squishy noses."

"Our pets already have lovely coats which look great and keep them the perfect temperature, so they really don't need to be dressed up in costumes."

