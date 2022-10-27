Halloween 2022: Vets and animal charity warn against dressing pets up for the holiday

Getty Images No matter how cute they might look, animal experts say that we shouldn't be dressing our pets up this Halloween

Dressing up is one of the best bits of Halloween, and some people don't want to see their pets miss out.

But the RSPCA, a charity that looks after animals, has told Newsround that dressing pets up in clothes that aren't suitable for them can be "quite stressful" for the animals, and have warned people against it.

Vets in the UK also agree, and say that "animals really don't like to be dressed up".

But they also say there are loads of other ways to get your pet involved!

Getty Images Some people like to dress up as a family, and include their furry friend in the fun

Pet costumes are extremely popular at this time of year - so much so there are even parades around the world to show them off.

But while seeing your furry friends in cute and spooky outfits can be fun, it's not always the case for them.

"It's really important that pet owners think about how dressing up pets can make them feel, as whilst some animals may not mind being dressed up, other pets may find this worrying and even scary," the RSPCA explained to Newsround.

Pet clothes that serve a practical purpose are useful they said, such as if it's incredibly cold or if the animal needs to be prevented from licking a wound.

Getty Images The RSPCA say there are only certain times pets need to wear clothes, such as if a vet gives it something to protect any injuries it may have

RSPCA's top tips for getting your pet involved in Halloween fun Why not bake your dog some pumpkin dog biscuits

Cats love boxes so why not grab a cardboard box and some paint or a felt tip pen and decorate the outside of the box with bats, a pumpkin or even a witch then leave the box out and wait for your cat to jump inside (and probably curl up for a nap!)

Many pet shops, supermarkets and online retailers sell Halloween-themed toys for your pets or why not have a go at making a DIY toy at home

Teaching your pet a new trick (and rewarding them with a treat) is a fantastic way to bond with your pet this Halloween. You could try teaching your cat or dog to lie down or roll over when you say the word 'boo'.

"But it's important your pet is comfortable so it's a good idea to avoid anything which stops them behaving like they usually would, causes them to overheat, restricts their movement, or traps them," the animal charity explained.

And vets in the UK agree. Justine Shotton is the vice president of the British Vets Association, a group that represents vets.

She told Newsround: "While some pets may put up with it, they really don't enjoy it, and it can cause them to get stressed, get too hot and struggle to breathe properly."

Shutterstock These pictures from a parade in New York show just how how popular it is to put pets in Halloween costumes

And it can particularly affect certain breeds: "This can be a serious problem for dogs like pugs and French bulldogs, who can already have breathing problems because of their flat faces and squishy noses."

"Our pets already have lovely coats which look great and keep them the perfect temperature, so they really don't need to be dressed up in costumes."