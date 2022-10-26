Cop27: How climate change is impacting our health

Scientists have found that climate change is having a big impact on health around the world.

Food, disease and heat are the main concerns that people face due to climate change, according to the Lancet Countdown report.

In November, leaders from all over the world will meet in Egypt for Cop27 - a huge conference to discuss how to tackle climate change.

The UN says that world leaders need to make decisions quickly to protect health around the world.

How can climate change impact our health?

The report says that one of the main issues is extreme weather - like the high temperatures we saw this summer.

Records were broken all over the world, including in the UK where we hit 40C.

Scientists have said high temperatures can lead to breathing issues and heart problems.

High temperatures can also make growing crops very difficult - which means some people might not get the right nutrients from their food.

Burning fossil fuels has also caused air pollution - which can damage our health and cause breathing issues.

To find out more about air pollution - check out this press pack on Clean Air Day!

What is global warming? The world is being warmed up from the burning of fossils fuels like coal, oil and gas

When you burn coal, it releases a gas called carbon dioxide

Carbon dioxide travels into the earth's atmosphere, which traps heat in and heats up the planet

You might know this as the greenhouse effect, when the earth's atmosphere traps gasses which are then warmed up by the sun

Why are scientists worried about rising temperatures?

Temperatures around the world have risen by 1.1C.

This might not sound like much - but the earth requires special conditions for life, like plants and animals, to thrive.

When these conditions change it can have a big impact - such as harsher winters and hotter summers.

Is there a solution?

Scientists hope by telling world leaders about the dangers of climate change, they can put support in place for people struggling from poor health.

This could be through funding hospitals and healthcare in the short term.

A longer term solution that researchers have suggested is investing more money in green energy, so impact of climate change does not become as harsh.

The researchers say millions of people could be helped by moving to greener energy sources like wind or solar power.

World leaders at Cop27

This is where the upcoming climate change conference - Cop27 - comes into the story.

Leaders of countries all over the world get to make big decisions when it comes to climate change.

They can choose to invest more money in green energy, or put a bigger tax on companies that cause pollution.

In November world leaders will meet in Egypt to make a plan for tackling climate change.

They discuss plans for the future, and look at how they can limit global temperature rises.

What would you like world leaders to work on at Cop27? Let us know in the comments below