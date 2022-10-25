Solar eclipse: Partial solar eclipse captured across the UK
On Tuesday, the Moon blocked a little slither of the Sun in what will be the UK's only solar eclipse this year. Have a look at these photos of it captured by people up and down the country!
A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, blocking all of the Sun's light. A partial solar eclipse then, is when the Moon's position only blocks a bit of the Sun's light. You can see that here, in this photo from Anthony Murphy in Northern Ireland.
Anthony Murphy
You can use special equipment to see eclipses clearly, as shown here in Aberdeen on Tuesday morning.
Staff at Wymondham College (which is near Norwich) used a a special telescope to see the partial eclipse.
Ben Dewhurst
The eclipse started at 10:08am on Tuesday, and lasted until midday. This photo was taken by Matthew Barry in Belfast.
Matthew Barry
Even if you're not using specialist equipment, you should NEVER look at a solar eclipse without any eye protection, as you can really damage your eyes without them.
PA Media
Even though in the UK only about a quarter of the Sun was blocked by the Moon, in Russia it was much more, with about 80% of the Sun covered by the Moon.
Nik/BBC Weather Watchers
The UK won't see a total solar eclipse until 23 September 2090!