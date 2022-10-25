play
Last updated at 15:21
image

Solar eclipse: Partial solar eclipse captured across the UK

On Tuesday, the Moon blocked a little slither of the Sun in what will be the UK's only solar eclipse this year. Have a look at these photos of it captured by people up and down the country!
A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, blocking all of the Sun's light. A partial solar eclipse then, is when the Moon's position only blocks a bit of the Sun's light. You can see that here, in this photo from Anthony Murphy in Northern Ireland.
Crow and eclipseAnthony Murphy
You can use special equipment to see eclipses clearly, as shown here in Aberdeen on Tuesday morning.
An observer of the eclipse in Aberdeen
Staff at Wymondham College (which is near Norwich) used a a special telescope to see the partial eclipse.
A telescope at Wymondham CollegeBen Dewhurst
The eclipse started at 10:08am on Tuesday, and lasted until midday. This photo was taken by Matthew Barry in Belfast.
BelfastMatthew Barry
Even if you're not using specialist equipment, you should NEVER look at a solar eclipse without any eye protection, as you can really damage your eyes without them.
A partial solar eclipse visible over Cullercoats Watch House in North Shields.PA Media
Even though in the UK only about a quarter of the Sun was blocked by the Moon, in Russia it was much more, with about 80% of the Sun covered by the Moon.
The partial eclipse as seen from Boxted in EssexNik/BBC Weather Watchers
The UK won't see a total solar eclipse until 23 September 2090!
An image of the partial solar eclipse taken in the Shetland Islands

30
