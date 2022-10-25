play
Watch: Rishi Sunak's first speech as PM

Rishi Sunak, the new UK prime minister has given his first speech to the nation from Downing Street.

After meeting King Charles, Rishi Sunak spoke of the challenges ahead including the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

He admitted “some mistakes were made” by former PM Liz Truss and that he had been appointed to fix them.

Mr Sunak warned there were “difficult decisions to come”, but he pledged to unite the country, delivering a stronger NHS, better schools. safer streets, and controlling UK borders.

