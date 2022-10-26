Eight-year-old set to break climbing world record

Adventure by name, adventure by nature it seems!
Eight-year-old Sam Adventure Baker is hoping to become the youngest person ever to climb to the summit of El Capitan, a huge rock formation in California's Yosemite National Park.
It's a very famous landmark in America, and notoriously difficult to climb, as the surface of the rock is very flat.
Sam's epic journey is estimated to take about four days.
He isn't going to be climbing on his own though - he'll be with his dad Joe, and two others.
And this is something Sam is really looking forward to - he told American TV News channel CNN: "I'm most excited to climb with (my) Daddy".
When they climb, one person will lead and put the ropes in place for everyone else in the team to follow.
Sam's dad has said that Sam will try to lead at least one of these sections.
It's a very difficult climb - Joe Baker said that for much of it it'll mean "hanging from your fingers".
But Sam is no stranger to rock climbing - his dad said that he "was in a harness before he could walk", following in his parent's footsteps of their love of the sport.
Sam climbed the Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs at just three years old!
And El Capitan won't be his first Yosemite climb either - he conquered Lost Arrow Spire in the national park at the age of six, and was only the second six year old to ever complete it.
As well as the prospect of breaking world records, Sam is excited for the lasagna they'll cook on gas stoves and eat during their expedition.
