New Prime Minister: How the day unfolded

Rishi Sunak has met with the King and officially become the UK's new prime minister and Conservative Party leader after Liz Truss left Downing Street for the final time on Tuesday morning. Find out how the day unfolded below.
The day started with Ms Truss holding her final meeting with the Cabinet - a special group chosen by the prime minister and made up of the most senior members of the government.
Like many a departing PM, Ms Truss then delivered her final speech outside 10 Downing Street. She started by saying that it had been "a huge honour" to be prime minister.
Some of her colleagues and advisers gathered to hear her speak. In a short speech, Ms Truss also wished "every success" to Rishi Sunak, adding that she was looking forward to spending more time in her constituency.
She was also joined by her husband Hugh and two daughters, Frances and Liberty. The former prime minister ended her speech by saying "I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead."
Ms Truss and her family then left Downing Street for the final time, before being driven off to Buckingham Palace so that she could offer her resignation as prime minister to the monarch - as is tradition.
Ms Truss made the short journey from No 10 to the famous London palace and met with King Charles III inside. There she spoke with him and stepped down - which officially ended her role as UK prime minister.
Soon after Ms Truss left, it was Mr Sunak's turn to arrive at Buckingham Palace to meet and be appointed prime minister by the King.
Each future prime minister has to visit the monarch in order to become PM. They go through a tradition called 'kissing of hands' - but the kissing doesn't happen anymore!
What actually happens is the Queen or King formally invites the prime minister-to-be to form a new government - which is when they officially become prime minister. It was the first time that the new King had appointed a prime minister.
After leaving Buckingham Palace, it was time for Mr Sunak to head to Downing Street - his new workplace and home - to address the nation in his first speech as prime minister.
Mr Sunak began by paying tribute to Liz Truss but said he was determined to "fix the mistakes" made during her time as prime minister. He added that were “difficult decisions to come” and he pledged to unite the country saying that "together we can achieve incredible things".
The new prime minister then posed for photos after finishing his first speech before entering the famous black door to loud applause and cheers from the crowds outside. Mr Sunak is the UK's 57th prime minister, the first British Asian PM and the youngest person to take office for 200 years.