Blue Peter: Joel Mawhinney revealed as new presenter

Joel Mawhinney will become the programme's 41st presenter

Meet Blue Peter's new presenter - magician and content creator Joel Mawhinney!

Now, if you're thinking he looks a little familiar - you'd be right.

Joel guest presented the show last summer when he taught some of his co-presenters magic tricks.

He will become the programme's 41st presenter when he makes his first appearance next month!

'I can't wait to get started'

Joel's interest in magic started age 5 and he began performing at the age of 11. He is best known for his illusions on social media and he also starred in his own BBC NI TV series 'Life is Magic'.

In his spare time he enjoys reading, playing the piano and, of course, magic!

In true Blue Peter style Joel will be thrown in at the deep end as he takes on his first adventure.

He will be taking part in a road trip to Scotland, where there will surprises and challenges suggested by the Blue Peter audience - including glamping, kayaking and even cliff jumping into the cold waters of Loch Ard!

Joel's first show will be on Friday 11 November

Joel says he's delighted with his new role.

"Becoming the 41st Blue Peter presenter is a surreal - and dare I say it - magical experience.

"I've always loved making people smile with my magic and I want to do the same for the Blue Peter audience. They have high expectations and I'll do my best to live up to them, I can't wait to get started."

Joel will be replacing Adam Beales, who announced in June he was leaving the programme after two years.

He will co-host alongside Richie, Mwaksy and Henry the dog, with his first live show airing on Friday 11 November.

