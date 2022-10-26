Meet the 10-year-old who's climbed every Munro in Scotland!

Family handout Quinn said she felt proud of her achievement

Meet 10-year-old adventurer Quinn!

The keen mountain climber has just become one of the youngest people to conquer all 282 Munros in Scotland.

A Munro is the name given to a mountain in the country that's over 3,000 feet (914m) tall.

Not only that, she's also successfully completed the challenge she set herself, of climbing them all before she finished primary school!

'I feel proud of myself'

Quinn climbed her first Munro at a very young age

Quinn began the challenge with her dad Ian when she was just four years old.

She climbed Ben Nevis - the tallest mountain in both Scotland and the UK - just before her fifth birthday!

Quinn carries her own food, water, waterproofs and other equipment - topping up water in streams as they walk.

She explained however that the challenge hadn't always been easy.

She said: "Sometimes when the weather was bad I thought 'why are we up here?'.

"I didn't know if I could stand up but I managed to."

Quinn takes a big leap for a photo, but dad Ian says they always keep safe

Quinn added that she's happy to have completed her challenge, but also sad it's now over.

"It's a big deal because it's something I've been doing with my dad since I was four.

"I feel proud of myself, but also a little upset because the adventure with my dad's kind of finished."

'Keeping safe and having fun'

Quinn and her dad Ian have enjoyed many adventures together

Quinn's dad Ian was full of praise for his daughter and her amazing achievement.

He said: "Quinn hit 100 Munros last August and she wanted to finish before she finished primary school.

"She took them all in her stride, there was never any complaints when we were out, even in winter."

He explained that they always kept safe whilst mountain climbing.

"It was a great adventure and just about going at her pace.

"It's an amazing opportunity we have living up here in the Highlands," he added.