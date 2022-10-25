play
Watch Newsround

Dracula: Whitby Abbey lit up for spooky celebration

Last updated at 12:44
comments
View Comments
bat's projected on Whitby AbbeyEnglish Heritage
There will also be a live theatre show alongside the lights display

Visitors to Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire will be in for a spook-tacular treat this autumn!

The 7th-century monastery will be lit up with images of bats as part of a series of events to mark the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's Dracula book.

The abbey is an important location in the spooky novel which was written in 1897 about a vampire called Count Dracula.

English Heritage, which runs the abbey, said a Dracula-themed theatre show will also be performed there each evening until 31 October.

Vampires at Whitby abbeyPA Media
Earlier this year the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as vampires was broken, with 1,369 people coming together at Whitby Abbey

Dracula is considered by many to be the first vampire created in a fiction book, and has inspired many vampire-related stories since.

In the book, Whitby Abbey was the location where Count Dracula came ashore after travelling by sea.

A large dog runs up the 199 steps which lead to the abbey after the ship carrying the count's coffin lands there.

English Heritage said the bat light projection is also a nod to the fact that the abbey ruins are home to a colony of bats, which are a protected species.

More like this

Whitby vampire record
image

World record attempt for biggest gathering of vampires

A snap-jaw ant
play
1:01

Dracula Ant's snap-jaw makes it the fastest animal in nature

Day of the Dead celebrations
image

Halloween and other spooky holidays from around the world

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

King Charles meeting Rishi Sunak
image

New PM: Historic day in pictures

Rishi Sunak giving his first speech as prime minister
play
5:53

Watch: Rishi Sunak's first speech as PM

partial solar eclipse

Solar eclipse to take place in the UK

comments
14
Newsround Home