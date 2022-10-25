Dracula: Whitby Abbey lit up for spooky celebration

Visitors to Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire will be in for a spook-tacular treat this autumn!
The 7th-century monastery will be lit up with images of bats as part of a series of events to mark the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's Dracula book.
The abbey is an important location in the spooky novel which was written in 1897 about a vampire called Count Dracula.
English Heritage, which runs the abbey, said a Dracula-themed theatre show will also be performed there each evening until 31 October.
Dracula is considered by many to be the first vampire created in a fiction book, and has inspired many vampire-related stories since.
In the book, Whitby Abbey was the location where Count Dracula came ashore after travelling by sea.
A large dog runs up the 199 steps which lead to the abbey after the ship carrying the count's coffin lands there.
English Heritage said the bat light projection is also a nod to the fact that the abbey ruins are home to a colony of bats, which are a protected species.
Your Comments
Join the conversation