Diwali celebrations around the world

Take a look at these amazing photos of people celebrating the festival of Diwali around the world
Diwali is the five-day Festival of Lights, celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world. Diwali is a festival of new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. This family in Mumbai are celebrating with sparklers.
Getty Images
The word Diwali comes from the Sanskrit word deepavali, meaning "rows of lighted lamps", and during Diwali, many houses, shops and public places are decorated with small oil lamps called diyas.
EPA
These guys are checking out the colourful lanterns at a market in Mumbai in India. This year Diwali takes place over five days from 22 October to 26 October with the main day of celebration on Monday 24 October.
Getty Images
This lady in Canada is placing diya on a colourful rangoli design. Rangoli is a traditional design drawn on the ground with coloured powder, and is often placed in front of homes or temples.
Getty Images
Colourful flowers, especially marigolds, are often used as decoration or offerings to the gods Lakshmi and Ganesh, during Diwali. This family is preparing some flower garlands in New Dehli, in India.
Getty Images
Here in the UK there was a big Diwali celebration in Trafalgar Square, London.
PA Media
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan lit a candle during the celebration.
PA Media
A special performance to celebrate Diwali also took place in Leicester outside King Power Stadium, before the Premier League match between Leicester City and Leeds United.
Getty Images
Over in the US, a group of dancers performed at the White House for President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Getty Images
The Sydney Opera House sails were lit gold to mark the start of Diwali in Sydney, Australia.
Getty Images
A group of students in Kolkata, in India have taken part in an anti-firecrackers campaign to raise awareness about air pollution during Diwali. Despite governments in several states bringing in partial or complete bans on firecrackers during the festival, thousands of people still light them, which can cause thick plumes of smoke to pollute the air.