Half-term holiday: What are you getting up to?

Getty Images Going for walks at this time of year is a fun thing to do, just make sure to wrap up warm!

For lots of you it's half-term this week, and we want to know how you're spending it!

Are you going to some museums or galleries? Maybe getting out into nature - although be sure to keep an eye on the weather! Or perhaps some of the dreaded 'H' word ... homework!

Whatever you're doing, we want to know - drop a comment below and tell us how you're spending your half-term.

Getty Images Make sure you get an adult to help you when carving pumpkins

It's coming up to Halloween, so are you doing any pumpkin picking? Or decorating your house for trick or treaters?

The nights are drawing in, so maybe you're going to catch up with some reading at home.

Or if you're not on half-term just yet, let us know what plans you have coming up!

Getty Images Curling up with your favourite book is always a good way to spend an evening

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see this vote, click here.