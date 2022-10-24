play
Watch Newsround

Half-term holiday: What are you getting up to?

Last updated at 16:07
comments
View Comments
Kids running through autumn leaves in forestGetty Images
Going for walks at this time of year is a fun thing to do, just make sure to wrap up warm!

For lots of you it's half-term this week, and we want to know how you're spending it!

Are you going to some museums or galleries? Maybe getting out into nature - although be sure to keep an eye on the weather! Or perhaps some of the dreaded 'H' word ... homework!

Whatever you're doing, we want to know - drop a comment below and tell us how you're spending your half-term.

Kids carving pumpkinsGetty Images
Make sure you get an adult to help you when carving pumpkins

It's coming up to Halloween, so are you doing any pumpkin picking? Or decorating your house for trick or treaters?

The nights are drawing in, so maybe you're going to catch up with some reading at home.

Or if you're not on half-term just yet, let us know what plans you have coming up!

Two boys reading a bookGetty Images
Curling up with your favourite book is always a good way to spend an evening

If you cannot see this vote, click here.

More like this

Scissors Pearly King and onomatopoeia on the masked singer

The Masked Dancer: Scissors is unmasked and crowned champion

Lion cub running into a tree
image

Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2022: Check out this year's hilarious finalists!

What do all the words mean?

New prime minister: What do all the words mean?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Rishi Sunak smiling

Rishi Sunak to be UK's next prime minister

comments
10
Rishi Sunak

Who is Rishi Sunak?

comments
9
What is Diwali?

Everything you need to know about Diwali

comments
3
Newsround Home