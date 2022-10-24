Half-term holiday: What are you getting up to?

For lots of you it's half-term this week, and we want to know how you're spending it!
Are you going to some museums or galleries? Maybe getting out into nature - although be sure to keep an eye on the weather! Or perhaps some of the dreaded 'H' word ... homework!
Whatever you're doing, we want to know - drop a comment below and tell us how you're spending your half-term.
It's coming up to Halloween, so are you doing any pumpkin picking? Or decorating your house for trick or treaters?
The nights are drawing in, so maybe you're going to catch up with some reading at home.
Or if you're not on half-term just yet, let us know what plans you have coming up!
If you cannot see this vote, click here.
Your Comments
Join the conversation