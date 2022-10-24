play
image

Pumpkin to talk about: Animals get a spooktacular surprise!

Animals at Whipsnade Zoo, the largest in the UK, got an early Halloween treat this week - let's have a look at what they got up to!
Look how excited this ring-tailed lemur is with its pumpkin!
Lemur with a pumpkinWhipsnade Zoo
The jack-o-lanterns were filled with the animal's favourite treats, like sweetcorn. This lemur is certainly excited for its snack!
Lemur looking for sweetcorn in pumpkinWhipsnade Zoo
Did you know there are over 100 different types of lemur? Or that wild lemurs can only be found in Madagascar? Or that a group of lemurs is called a conspiracy? Well, you do now!
Lemur looking inside a pumpkinWhipsnade Zoo
There were plenty of treats to go around as you can see here - sharing is caring!
Two lemurs with a pumpkinWhipsnade Zoo
It wasn't just lemurs who had all the fun - greater one-horned rhino mum Behan and her daughter Zhiwa had fun rolling the ghoulish gourds around with their horns before munching on the tasty pumpkin flesh.
Rhinos with the pumpkinsWhipsnade Zoo
The pumpkins themselves are a tasty treat for the rhinos, so they were very happy indeed!
Rhino with pumpkinsWhipsnade Zoo
Last but not least, African lion Khari also got involved in the eerie eatery!
Lion with pumpkin at zooWhipsnade Zoo
A group of lions is called a pride, and most live in Africa, except for one very small population in India. Here Khari is having a bit of a kickabout with the pumpkin - don't they know not to play with their food?
Khari the lion with a pumpkinWhipsnade Zoo

